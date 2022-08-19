Police investigate 'badly decomposed' body found in Dayton garage as homicide

Aug. 19—Dayton police are investigating a body found in a garage Thursday evening as a homicide and believe it could be connected to a missing person's case from July.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue on a welfare check after a woman reported a bad smell coming from the garage.

When police arrived, they found a body in the garage, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

"The body was badly decomposed, but from the cause of death, it appears to be a homicide from the evidence at the scene," Johns said. "We do believe it is associated with a missing person from back in July in east Dayton."

The woman who called in the welfare check is the girlfriend of the missing person, he added. Due to the state of the body, police are unable to identify it at this time.

"When we have cases like this, it makes it more difficult to identify the body unfortunately," Johns said. "We wish could tell the family positively right now yes or no, but we just can't do that."

Investigators do have leads in the case, which they are actively following up on, he added.

This is at least the second decomposing body found in Dayton this month.

On Aug. 2, officers responded to the first block of Maylan Drive around 3 a.m. after a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy found a body in the basement of an apartment building while investigating a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Johns previously said the body "appeared to be there for quite some time." He also said it appeared the building had been vacant since 2015.

It's not clear if the body was an adult or juvenile or male or female.

We are working to learn more and will add information as it is available.