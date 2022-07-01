Police investigate bank robbery in Astoria

Jun. 30—Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred in downtown Astoria on Thursday.

A report at about 12:30 p.m. said a man who appeared in his 50s or 60s entered Lewis & Clark Bank on Commercial Street. He presented a note to a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect was described as wearing sunglasses, a black beanie, a black-and-blue raincoat, black pants and black shoes. He was last seen walking on 10th Street toward Marine Drive, police said.

"For the weather, the clothing should have been fairly noticeable to people," Astoria Deputy Police Chief Eric Halverson said.

Anyone who sees the suspect, recalls seeing someone matching his description before the robbery, or has any information, is asked to contact Detective A.J. Duryea at aduryea@astoria.or.us or 503-298-2533, or to call Astoria dispatch at 503-325-4411.