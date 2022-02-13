Police investigate after body found during storage unit fire in north Lubbock

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a death after Lubbock Fire Rescue crews found a deceased person during a call for a fire in a storage unit.

Lubbock police were requested by LFR at 11:26 a.m. Saturday in response to the body found in a storage unit in the 2700 block of North Frankford Avenue, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Other details, including the person's identity and circumstances around the fire, were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.

