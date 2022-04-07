Police investigate body found floating in pond
Atlanta police say a dead person was found in a pond in southwest Atlanta.
Investigators were called out to the 2400 block of Daniel Road SW around 6 p.m. Thursday.
We’re working to learn more information surrounding the incident.
