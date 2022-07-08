Police investigate after body found at Hurricane Creek Park in Tuscaloosa

Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a body was discovered Friday morning at Hurricane Creek Park.

A man who was walking his dog called police at around 7 a.m. Friday after discovering the body in the water, according to Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Police have not identified the person or the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.

Hurricane Creek Park is at 7005 Old Birmingham Highway.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Police investigate after body found at Hurricane Creek Park