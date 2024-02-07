Police investigate body found on interstate in Lebanon

Feb. 7—Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Interstate 65 in Lebanon early Wednesday.

A passerby called 911 to report a body in the center lane just after 5 a.m. The caller did not see what caused the man's death, according to 911 records.

"We're in the very early stages of the investigation," Boone County Coroner Justin Sparks said early Wednesday. But he confirmed he will schedule an autopsy and will send a DNA sample to the Indiana State Police laboratory to confirm the man's identity.

The man was struck by a commercial vehicle, Sparks said.

Lebanon Police Detective Justin Fuston said the death is being investigated as a traffic fatality.

Lebanon Police ask that anyone who may have seen something related to the accident call 765-482-8836 to report it.

The multi-agency Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team collected evidence, took measurements, and will aid in the investigation, as is customary for any fatal crashes in the county.

Authorities shut down all southbound lanes at the bottom of the Ind. 32 ramp until 9:30 a.m. as they investigated. That forced semi-trailers and commuter traffic into the city, gridlocking local roads until after the closure.