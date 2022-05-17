Wichita Falls police investigated a deceased person found near the railroad tracks Tuesday.

Wichita Falls police investigated the scene of a deceased person found near the railroad tracks in the 500 block of Carolina Street Tuesday morning.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, officers responded to a check welfare at the railroad tracks near the 500 block of Carolina Street.

An unclothed, severely decomposed body was found in the ditch near the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks. Detectives and ID Technicians responded to investigate the scene. A Justice of the Peace was also called.

The area was taped off. Eipper said the police department will release information when it becomes available. The body has not been identified and the cause of death is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Police investigate body found near railroad tracks