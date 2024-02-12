Police investigate bomb threat near Miami County businesses

Police are investigating a reported bomb threat in Troy, according to a Troy police sergeant.

On Monday, Troy police responded to a reported bomb threat in the 2000 block of W Main Street.

The sergeant told News Center 7 that someone used a prepaid phone to call in the threat.

The threat temporarily shut down nearby businesses and restaurants.

Nothing was found but they are still investigating the call, the sergeant said.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.