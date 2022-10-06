Police investigate bougainvillea plant theft claims made against Manatee County chairman

Manatee County Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge has been accused of stealing a bougainvillea bush from a Bradenton property in September under the cover of night.

Van Ostenbridge took the plant from the edge of a parking lot located at the end of a cul-de-sac on 60ths Street Court W., in Bradenton. He is a plant enthusiast, and he said he believed the plant had been abandoned on the property, which is known to have issues with illegal dumping, according to the police report.

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge represents District 3.

"This is a simple misunderstanding," Van Ostenbridge said in a statement. "I thought someone dumped the plant near a ditch, and it had no owner. I only intended to give an abandoned plant a good home. When I was made aware that the plant had a proper owner, I immediately returned it."

The bougainvillea was located near a wooden fence meant to keep vehicles from driving into a large drainage ditch just south of the parking lot. The parking lot is surrounded by an empty property on either side, the cul-de-sac to the north, and the ditch to the south.

The commissioner was filmed taking the plant on a trail camera that was placed on the property months prior to the incident to survey illegal dumping activities. Footage shows Van Ostenbridge walking his dog near the property on Sept. 22 at about 9:48 p.m., then returning with his truck at about 10:30 p.m. to pick up the potted plant.

The location of the bougainvillea plant.

Although unidentified, the resident has expressed frustration with the county commissioner over other matters.

Law enforcement officials said the matter remains under investigation, but no determination has been made as to whether charges will be filed.

