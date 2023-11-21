Police investigate break-ins at Soulard tavern, auto parts store

Kelley Hoskins
·1 min read

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a pair of business overnight break-ins in south city. One incident was caught on camera, with the brazen thieves moving fast.

The most recent break-in happened at Hammerstone’s, located at South 9th Street and Russell Boulevard. Business owners are hoping that the police catch the people.

Surveillance video shows four people exiting a silver SUV with a big rock. One of the individuals hurls the rock through the front door. They then jumped over the bar and stole two cash drawers.

Hammerstone’s staff cleaned the glass and was able to open on time Tuesday morning.

Tim Ayers, who owns Tim’s Barber and Beauty Shop across the street, said the break-in is cause for alarm.

FOX 2 reporter, photographer victims of pellet gun drive-by

“I think it’s a terrible thing when they break in over here in the businesses. It’s not getting any better; it’s getting worse, and I don’t know what to do about it,” he said. “I’m going to keep an eye out and make sure they don’t do it here or anywhere around me.”

Just miles away, another break-in happened at an O’Reilly Auto Parts Store just before 1:30 a.m. on McCausland Avenue. The glass on the front door was broken, but police said nothing was taken.

Investigators have not said if the two crimes are connected.

“I wish they’d catch them and put a stop to it,” Ayers said.

Police are encouraging anyone who may recognize the suspects in the video to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

