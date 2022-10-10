Police investigate burglaries of two occupied Portland homes
Oct. 10—Portland police are warning people to lock their doors after two houses were burglarized overnight while residents were home.
Police believe the same suspect entered two unlocked homes in a neighborhood along Brighton Avenue early Sunday morning.
The male suspect entered a home on Dirigo Street around 3 a.m. and took cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. A vehicle parked at the home was stolen and driven to the Lowell Street area, where it was abandoned after hitting a curb, according to Maj. Robert Martin.
Police believe the suspect also entered a home on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue around 4 a.m. where they stole a handgun and the contents of some wallets before waking up a resident in their bedroom and fleeing.
Police are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance systems to check their recordings for any suspicious activity between 3 and 4:30 a.m. Oct. 9.