Police investigate Butler Twp. shooting; crime scene tape at 2 houses

Aug. 5—Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Butler Twp. late Friday morning following a report of a shooting with multiple victims possible.

Hardwicke Place in Butler Twp. is blocked off from Coppersmith Avenue to Hayward Avenue as police investigate.

Crime scene tape surrounded two homes as investigators and first responders poured in from multiple jurisdictions, including Vandalia Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Butler Twp. Police and EMS. A sheriff's office mobile command center arrived on scene just before 2 p.m.

Butler Twp. police were outside a one-story brick house with yellow crime tape while many residents outside watched.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place, according to emergency scanner traffic. Crews were still on the scene nearly three hours later.

No official press conference has been set, but Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck told media on scene that Butler Twp. Chief of Police John Porter would share information within the next couple of hours.

Initial reports indicated multiple people were shot and that a car fled the scene. It is not clear how many people may have been shot, nor their conditions.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.