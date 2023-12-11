Police investigate cause of death after body recovered from Providence river

PROVIDENCE − The Providence police are investigating after a body was recovered from the Woonasquatucket River Sunday afternoon.

The body was found at about 3 p.m. near Promenade Street and Kinsley Avenue, the police said.

The cause of death is unknown, according to the police.

The state Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene Sunday, the police said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Body recovered from Providence's Woonasquatucket River