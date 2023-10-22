Police investigate Central KY shooting that leaves three injured during a party

Police are seeking information about an overnight shooting that left three people injured while at a party.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Windermere Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday for noise complaints, according to Lt. Joe Anderson.

As they approached the residence, police heard multiple gunshots and located three victims who had non-life threatening wounds, according to Anderson.

Anderson could not confirm whether the victims were minors. He said police have no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.