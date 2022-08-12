Police investigate child shot at Riverbend Nature Center

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting at Riverbend Nature Center.

According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

WFPD officers responded at 4:42 p.m. Thursday to the Riverbend Nature Center at 2200 Thrid Street to gunshots. The officers discovered that an 18-month-old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet. It is not known at this time from where the gunshot was fired.

The victim was taken to the URHCS by ambulance and later flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The child is expected to undergo surgery there.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 or the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888.

Eipper said police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to others.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls police investigate child shot at Riverbend