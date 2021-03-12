Police investigate Clearwater shooting Thursday night

Authorities were investigating a shooting in Clearwater Thursday night.

Clearwater police and fire rescue officials responded to a call about a shooting in the 400 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 7:58 p.m. Two adults - a man and woman - were transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as trauma alerts, according to a news release. Both were in serious condition.

A third person was treated for a minor gunshot wound at Morton Plant Hospital, police said. Investigators believe this individual may be related to the shooting.

No other information was available. The investigation is ongoing.

