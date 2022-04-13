Police investigate complaint of threats targeting Hartford school staff members

Police are investigating an allegation that some Hartford public school staffers were threatened in the wake of a decision to suspend a school nurse for her Facebook comments about LGBTQ students.

The threats came in the form of “hostile, vulgar, and threatening emails and phone calls,” a school spokeswoman said Wednesday. “Some of those threatening messages directly targeted our superintendent by referencing personally identifying information,” Julia Skrobak said.

Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert confirmed that an investigation has been opened, but said it is focusing only on alleged threats that targeted the Richard J. Kinsella Magnet School of Performing Arts. He didn’t elaborate.

Skrobak did not say how many disturbing calls and emails came in, nor was she specific about what was said. She said the response appeared to stem from inaccurate online accounts of the school nurse incident by out-of-state special interest groups.

She said the online reports, “called into question the district’s medical policies, alleged that the district is indoctrinating our students and accused district staff members of criminal behavior. These allegations are false.”

She said no medical intervention takes place in Hartford Public Schools without the consent of a parent or guardian. Such a practice would be illegal.

The school nurse was placed on administrative leave March 28; school officials didn’t say where the nurse works.

In a letter to the school community, Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, superintendent of schools, said, the employee made “inappropriate comments regarding Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Questioning (LGBTQ+) Hartford Public Schools (HPS) students on social media.”

“The comments were made in a Facebook group, and described private and personal details about a specific student,” Torres-Rodriguez said. Although it was a personal social media account, “the manner in which the comments were shared, and the values they express are totally inconsistent with what we stand for,” she added.

The school district is conducting its own investigation of the nurse’s actions.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.