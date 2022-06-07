Police investigate after Dartmouth College frat member assaulted, has jaw fractured

Jun. 7—Hanover police are asking the public for additional information after a Dartmouth College fraternity student was seriously injured in an assault last month.

On Sunday, May 29, Hanover police responded to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center regarding a report of an assault in which the victim sustained serious injuries, including a fractured jaw.

The victim was identified as a 20-year-old male Dartmouth College student and a member of the Phi Delta Alpha fraternity, 5 Webster Ave.

"The victim is believed to have been assaulted somewhere in the area between 5 Webster Ave., and the trail head going down to the river," said Hanover Police Chief Charles Dennis in a statement.

Police believe the attack occurred sometime late Friday, May 27, or in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 28, between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing," Chief Dennis said in a statement.

Hanover police ask anyone with information relating to the assault to contact Lt. Mike Schibuola at Michael Schibuola@hanovernh.org or 603-640-3336.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Hanover Police Tip Line at (603) 643-7278.