Police investigate after Dartmouth College frat member assaulted, has jaw fractured

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Jun. 7—Hanover police are asking the public for additional information after a Dartmouth College fraternity student was seriously injured in an assault last month.

On Sunday, May 29, Hanover police responded to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center regarding a report of an assault in which the victim sustained serious injuries, including a fractured jaw.

The victim was identified as a 20-year-old male Dartmouth College student and a member of the Phi Delta Alpha fraternity, 5 Webster Ave.

"The victim is believed to have been assaulted somewhere in the area between 5 Webster Ave., and the trail head going down to the river," said Hanover Police Chief Charles Dennis in a statement.

Police believe the attack occurred sometime late Friday, May 27, or in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 28, between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing," Chief Dennis said in a statement.

Hanover police ask anyone with information relating to the assault to contact Lt. Mike Schibuola at Michael Schibuola@hanovernh.org or 603-640-3336.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Hanover Police Tip Line at (603) 643-7278.

