Police investigate at Dayton bar after security guard shot

Dec. 15—Police are investigating at a Dayton bar after a security guard walked into the emergency room with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the victim was reported walking into Kettering Health Dayton at about 10:08 p.m. The injuries were described as not life threatening, records said.

The guard had come from Sugar's Lounge at 1919 N. Main Street, and police cruisers were at the bar investigating at around 11 p.m. Thursday.

A 911 caller said that the security guard was shot outside the bar and was driven to the hospital by a private vehicle, and said described two men who may have been suspects in the shooting.

Police found casings at the scene, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.