Police investigate at Dayton gas station after stabbing victim arrives at hospital

Apr. 29—Police are investigating after a stabbing victim and a witness showed up at Miami Valley Hospital at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, the victim said that they had been stabbed at the BP gas station at 433 S Main St. in Dayton.

On investigation, police reported finding blood at the gas station.

We are working to learn more and will update this report with any new information.