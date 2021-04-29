Police investigate at Dayton gas station after stabbing victim arrives at hospital

Daniel Susco, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Apr. 29—Police are investigating after a stabbing victim and a witness showed up at Miami Valley Hospital at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, the victim said that they had been stabbed at the BP gas station at 433 S Main St. in Dayton.

On investigation, police reported finding blood at the gas station.

We are working to learn more and will update this report with any new information.

