Police investigate dead body at Gainesville apartment complex

Jan. 23—Police are investigating the death of a woman found in the Lanier Point Apartments Monday, Jan. 23, in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the 911 call came in around 3 a.m. Monday, though he did not know who made the call.

Police responded to the apartment complex on Spring Road, but Holbrook did not disclose where in the complex the body was found.

"Investigators have not determined the cause of death or if foul play is involved," Gainesville Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement at gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.