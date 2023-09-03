Police investigate dead man in North Seattle intersection

Seattle Police say that they are investigating the death of a man in Wallingford on Sunday morning.

Just before 10:00 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Northeast 40th Street and 4th Avenue Northeast near Gasworks Park after getting a report of an unresponsive man there.

Officers found that the person was dead. They secured the area until Homicide detectives and officers with the Crime Scene Investigative Unit arrived.

The Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation.

Police ask that you call (206) 233-5000 If you have any information about the death.