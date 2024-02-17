Police investigate deadly crash on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 on Indy’s south side late Friday night.

According to Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night, near Keystone Avenue and Hanna Avenue.

Police say only one car was involved the incident and the driver died on scene.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, two right northbound lanes will be closed at least for the next five hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

