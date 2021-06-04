Police investigate deadly daytime shooting in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood

Jun. 4—Police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening in Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood that left one man dead, officials said.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., emergency dispatchers received several 911 calls about someone getting shot near the 300 block of Kirk Avenue, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.

Officers responding from Pittsburgh's Zone 3 station arrived to find an adult male victim with "critical gunshot wounds" beside a vehicle, according to Cruz. Medics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

"Witnesses told police they saw two male actors flee the area," Cruz said.

No further information about the shooting or possible suspects was immediately available.

The man killed has not yet been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials asked members of the public to avoid the area near Kirk Avenue while police investigate.

Detectives from Pittsburgh police's Major Crimes and Crime Scene Unit are processing the crime scene and gathering evidence.

