Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Cayce

A man was killed Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Cayce.

According to the Cayce Police Department, the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Frink Street. Witnesses told officers that a man was walking when an SUV-type car hit him, then fled the scene toward the Charleston Highway.

The deceased man’s identity had not been released, as of early Friday morning.

Police were reconstructing the accident scene and reviewing video surveillance footage Thursday night.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Cayce police said tips could result in a cash reward.