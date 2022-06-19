Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Manchester N.H.

The New Hampshire’s Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one dead Sunday morning in downtown Manchester.

According to authorities, the shooting took place early Sunday morning near the area of the Rite Aid by Tarrytown Road and Mammoth Road.

One adult male suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public.

Manchester and State Police were present during the shooting.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

