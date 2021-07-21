Police investigate deadly overnight shooting near southeast Kansas City park

Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting near Ruskin Way Park in southeast Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. to the area of 114th Street and Eastern Avenue on a report of shots being fired in the area, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a Kansas City police spokeswoman.

At the same time, officers in the area on a separate call heard the gunfire, responded to the area and found a male gunshot victim, Foreman said.

Emergency medical crews arrived and pronounced the victim, whose age was not available, dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available. Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and looking for possible witnesses.

Anyone who heard or saw anything or who has information about the homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide.

The killing is Kansas City’s 85th homicide of the year, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, Kansas City suffered the highest number of homicides in the city’s history, recording 182.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

