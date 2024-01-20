Police investigate deadly shooting at Cedar Glen Apartments

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 51-year-old man at Cedar Glen Apartments on Thursday night.

According to a press release, SBPD received a call around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18 to the 400 block of South 26th Street, reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, Dennis Cunningham, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Cunningham's autopsy is schedule for Saturday, Jan. 20 in Kalamazoo.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation by SBPD's Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers anonymously at 574-288-STOP or southbend.crimestoppersweb.com.

