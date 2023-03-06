One person was killed and a shooter remained at large Sunday after an early morning shooting in central Lubbock.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting that was reported about 2:23 a.m. in the 4500 block of 40th Street, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Gomesindo Perez inside the home where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

By mid-day Sunday, investigators believed Perez was involved in an altercation inside the home and was shot by a person who police had not immediately identified.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is not believed to be a continued threat to the public.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police investigate deadly shooting at central Lubbock home