Police investigate deadly shooting inside southeast Atlanta salon

Officers say one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta.

Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got to the scene, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any details regarding a suspect or the identity of the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News is headed to the scene to gather more details.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: