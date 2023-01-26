Police investigate deadly shooting inside southeast Atlanta salon
Officers say one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta.
Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot.
When they got to the scene, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not released any details regarding a suspect or the identity of the victim.
Channel 2 Action News is headed to the scene to gather more details.
