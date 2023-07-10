Police investigate deadly shooting Monday in Kansas City auto shop parking lot

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday in east Kansas City.

The homicide was reported around 11:30am in the 7300 block of East US Highway 40, Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to media at about 12:40 p.m.

Police found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an auto business in the area, where they believe the shooting happened. The man was declared dead at the scene.

“Investigation indicates the caller, the owner of the business, heard the sound of gunfire, looked out and saw the victim down in the parking lot,” Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with KCPD, said in a statement.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The killing marks the 105th homicide in Kansas City so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes killings by police. The city saw 172 homicides in 2022, the second-deadliest year on record.

A homicide victim was allegedly shot Monday, July 10, 2023, in the parking lot of an auto business in Kansas City.

KCPD is working with Partners for Peace, a community resource for victims, in all homicide investigations to provide social services and monitor risk for retaliation.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.