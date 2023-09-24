Police investigate deadly shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix

A man was found dead Saturday afternoon near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix following a shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:45 p.m. and when they arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Phoenix Fire Department crews also responded to the call and treated the man, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators shut down the area where the shooting took place for an extended period of time and are looking into the events that led up to the shooting, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police investigate deadly shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road