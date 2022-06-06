Police investigate deadly shooting in north Oklahoma City Sunday evening

A shooting late Sunday in a northern Oklahoma City neighborhood has left one man dead. FILE PHOTO

Police are investigating a deadly shooting late Sunday in northern Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers went to the 11000 block of Paradise In Drive after receiving a call reporting gunfire. Police found the body of 39-year-old Han Sang, who had been shot to death.

Authorities believe Sang was outside of his house when he was shot, although the exact nature and motive of the crime is still unknown.

"We're still working through what happened," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "We're not sure if this was a drive-by or a walk-by."

No arrest had been made Monday afternoon. Police encouraged residents with any information to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

