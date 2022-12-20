Police investigate deadly shooting at popular Gwinnett County tavern
Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a busy Tavern.
Investigators say the shooting happened near Will Henry’s Tavern on Rockbridge Rd. at Five Forks Trickum Road.
Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News officers were swarming the area.
Police say a man was shot and killed.
Officers believe the shooter ran away. Investigators have a K9 searching for the shooter.
The tavern is across from a busy shopping center as well as the Mountain Park Aquatic Center and is a short drive from Mountain Park Park.
A Channel 2 Action News Reporter and Photographer are on the scene to gather new details for WSB Tonight at 11:00.
