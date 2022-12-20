Police investigate deadly shooting at popular Gwinnett County tavern

Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a busy Tavern.

Investigators say the shooting happened near Will Henry’s Tavern on Rockbridge Rd. at Five Forks Trickum Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News officers were swarming the area.

Police say a man was shot and killed.

Officers believe the shooter ran away. Investigators have a K9 searching for the shooter.

TRENDING STORIES:

The tavern is across from a busy shopping center as well as the Mountain Park Aquatic Center and is a short drive from Mountain Park Park.

A Channel 2 Action News Reporter and Photographer are on the scene to gather new details for WSB Tonight at 11:00.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: