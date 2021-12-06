Police investigate deadly shooting in south Southfield

Police say a man was killed over the weekend in shooting in south Springfield.

On Saturday night, Springfield Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of South Fremont Avenue at about 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a 41-year-old man lying in front of the South Side Senior Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. In a news release Sunday, police identified the victim as Trevor Hale, 41 of Springfield.

As of Monday afternoon, no suspects had been identified or arrested, and detectives were continuing to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810 or (417) 869-TIPS (8477).

Hale’s death marks the 24th homicide in Springfield this year.

