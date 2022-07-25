Police investigate deadly shooting at southwest OKC apartment

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of SW 42.

Police are seeking more information after a man was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call about a shooting at Mayridge South Apartments in the 2800 block of SW 42. Officers found 39-year-old Michael Crawford in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

Crawford was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon. Police know little of the circumstances leading up to Crawford's death or a motive for the shooting.

Oklahoma City police encouraged any residents with information to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

