Police investigate deadly shooting at Walmart in Clarksville
Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the front entrance of a Walmart store on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville late Tuesday.
A suspect is in custody, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene just before midnight. The victim, a man, had been shot multiple times near the front doors of the store according to police.
The victim was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.
Clarksville police do not believe any other suspects are at large.
Anyone with information can call 931-648-0656. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 931-645-8477 or submitted P3tips.com/591.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Shooting at Clarksville Walmart leaves one dead