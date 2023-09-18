Police investigate deadly stabbing in Buffalo.
Buffalo police say a man was stabbed to death on Kenmore Avenue early Sunday morning.
Buffalo police say a man was stabbed to death on Kenmore Avenue early Sunday morning.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde recap all of the action that took place this weekend in college football.
The Broncos blew a 21-3 lead then saw their own rally stifled in painful fashion
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Giants haven't had a win like Sunday for a long, long time.
The spread closed at 7.5 points.
Taylor's presnap play has made plenty of headlines, and officials have apparently taken notice.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Jackson drew a $14,819 fine for a hit that concussed Jakobi Meyers last week.
She made them part of favorite de-stressing activities — and we're here for it.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
Hunter was hit late by Colorado State safety Chase Blackburn in the first half.
Verstappen will start 11th in Sunday's Grand Prix as he goes for win No. 11 in a row.
Disney resolved its high-profile dispute with cable giant Charter earlier this week — but the company's linear future still remains unclear.