Police investigate death of 50-year-old man found on beach in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man found Wednesday on the beach.

Officials were called at 7:37 a.m. to the 1800 block of Surfside Drive after a person saw the man, said Curtis Jennings, Fort Pierce police spokesperson. The address is south of Kimberly Bergalis Memorial Park.

Jennings said the man was face down in the sand, and that investigators determined he’d been missing out of Okeechobee County. He was unresponsive when police arrived.

Jennings said the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death. There was no trauma to the body and no signs of foul play, he said.

The name of the man was not immediately available.

