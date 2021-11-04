Police investigate death of baby found unresponsive in Lubbock apartment

Police on Thursday continued to investigate the death of a baby who was found unresponsive the day before at a northeast Lubbock apartment.

Police responded to a call for service about 9:42 a.m. Wednesday at the Hilltop Apartments in the 2100 block of East 4th Street, according to a statement from LPD.

Responding officers found a 3-month-old male who was not responding. The child was pronounced dead. Police confirmed a death investigation is under way, but no additional details about the child or circumstances of his death were immediately available.

