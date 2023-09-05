Police investigate death of Bourne teen who was hit, killed by train near Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE — An 18-year-old from Bourne was struck and killed by a train near Perry Avenue and Aptucxet Road Monday evening, according to a post on the Bourne Police Department Facebook page.

The CapeFLYER train was traveling on tracks along the Cape Cod Canal at about 7:13 p.m. when the person was hit, according to the Facebook post. The train, which is operated by MBTA, was headed to Boston, according to the train schedule.

Bourne police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene where they found the body of the teen, police said.

The incident is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Island District Attorney’s Office and MBTA Police.

An aerial view of the CapeFLYER on tracks along the Cape Cod Canal near Perry Avenue and Aptucxet Road where an 18-year-old from Bourne was struck and killed by a train at about 7:13 p.m. on Monday.

"Our condolences go out to the family of the involved individual," the Facebook post said.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Bourne 18-year-old hit, killed by train in Bourne near Cape Cod Canal