Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum

Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER — Police set up crime scene tape outside the Worcester Art Museum Friday morning.

Investigators wore foot coverings as they inspected an exterior stairwell on the Lancaster Street side of the museum.

Police said they were investigating a death that did not appear to be suspicious.

The case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum

