Police investigate death of Hendricks County woman, 62, as homicide

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her home in the Belleville area Friday evening, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s death was declared a homicide. She was identified as 62-year-old Rebecca Maners.

Police were dispatched to the home in the 2100 block of East County Road 600S for a death investigation around 6:30 p.m. when they found the woman’s body.

Anyone with information on the woman's death is asked to contact Sgt. Chandler at the sheriff’s office at 317-745-9354.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Hendricks County homicide: Woman found dead inside Belleville home