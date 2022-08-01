Police investigate death of inmate at Madison County jail. No foul play suspected

The Kentucky State Police Richmond Post is investigating the death of an inmate at the Madison County Detention Center which was reported early Sunday morning.

Police said in a news release that William Martin, 58, had trouble breathing and was transported to Baptist Health after becoming unresponsive, according to a preliminary investigation. Martin was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

State police were contacted by the Madison County Detention Center on Sunday, July 31, just after 3:30 am, in reference to an unresponsive inmate.

State police Post 7 Detectives and the Madison County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort.

The investigation is ongoing by state police detective Jonathan Walls.