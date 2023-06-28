Police investigate death of Iron Range man found in freezer

Jun. 28—BIWABIK, Minn. — Police are investigating the circumstances of a man's death inside an Iron Range home.

The Gilbert Police Department said the man, identified as Brandon Lee Buschman, 35, of Babbitt, was found dead in a residence on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue North in Biwabik at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, after a 911 call was placed. The City of Biwabik contracts with Gilbert for police services.

Police Chief Ty Techar said the body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for formal identification and to identify a cause of death. A report from the office determined that there was no evidence of trauma or injury found during the autopsy and final reports of toxicology will not be available for several weeks.

Buschman's body was discovered in a chest freezer in the basement of the house, which has been unoccupied since February. The older-style chest freezer is a type that locks automatically when closed and is not capable of being pushed open or unlocked from the inside, according to Techar.

"Investigators continue to interview neighbors and persons last known to have been with the deceased," Techar said in a statement. "At this point investigators believe that the man's death was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public."

Police did not specify whether the death is considered suspicious, and Techar did not return a call seeking additional details Tuesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and East Range Police Department were also assisting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Gilbert Police Department at 218-748-2225.