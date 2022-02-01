Grandmother, husband arrested after 11-year-old boy found injured in Scottsdale dies

Scottsdale police are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy at an Extended Stay America hotel near Old Town Scottsdale as a homicide, officials said Monday.

Authorities received a medical call about a non-responsive person shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday and headed to the hotel in the area of Goldwater Boulevard and Osborn Road, according to Sgt. Kevin Quon, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson. They found the minor with "significant injuries" who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a relative called 911.

Stephanie Davis, 51, and her husband, Thomas Desharnais, 33, were arrested on suspicion of the homicide of the minor and child abuse. Davis is the biological grandmother of the boy, according to Scottsdale Police Department.

The case is being treated as a homicide investigation based on information from interviews police did. Scottsdale police detectives took over the investigation. Detectives were still on scene as of noon Monday gathering evidence.

Police announced there was another boy under the care of the suspects. This child has been taken into custody by the Arizona Department of Child Safety. The two children were siblings.

Davis is being held on a $3.5 million cash bond. Desharnais is being held on a $1.5 million cash bond.

