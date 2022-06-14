Police investigate death of man found 'severely injured' on Plainfield driveway

Police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man found severely injured in a Plainfield driveway on Sunday.

At approximately 2:02 a.m., police were dispatched to 138 Ward Ave. in the Moosup section of town for a report of an unconscious man, later identified as Michael Roberts.

The 911 callers told police they could see a Ford F150 truck at the end of the residence’s driveway and Roberts unresponsive and severely injured on the ground.

Roberts was transported to the Backus Emergency Care Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed, though a cause and manner of death has not yet been determined, police said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.

