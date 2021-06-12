Police investigate death of man found near Thonotosassa intersection

THONOTOSASSA — The Hillsborough County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found on the side of the road near the intersection of County Road 579 and Joe Ebert Road on Saturday morning, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, after an individual discovered the body of a dead, adult, white man on the side of road and called 911.

“We are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but this case does appear to be criminal in nature,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “As detectives work to identify the victim, we are urging anyone who has information to please contact us. The more details we have, the faster we can determine what happened.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted with tips at (813) 247-8200.