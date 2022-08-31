Police investigate death of man found near train tracks in Athens

An autopsy has been ordered on the body of a man found dead this week lying beside a railroad track in an area off Tallassee Road.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Wednesday that there were no indications of what caused the death of the man identified as Marshall Craig Everson, a 42-year-old homeless man known to drift between homeless camps.

Athens-Clarke police Lt. Shaun Barnett said police did not find any signs of foul play.

Some men located the body at about 10 a.m. Monday behind the Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. feed mill silos near the train tracks, according to police. An officer reported he found a wallet on the man identifying him as Everson and the wallet contained $120 cash.

Workers at the plant told police they last saw the man walking in the area on Aug. 27.

CSX also sent an investigator to the scene, but Wilson said it was determined the man was not hit by a train.

The man’s brother from Commerce was notified of the death, according to the coroner

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Autopsy ordered on body of homeless man found along train track in Athens