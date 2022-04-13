Police investigate death at Oak Ridge Memorial Park

An Oak Ridge Police Department patrol car.

Oak Ridge police officers responded to Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Rd., at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, to investigate a death.

"The investigation is ongoing; however, investigators do not suspect foul play. We will not be releasing additional information at this time," stated Lt. Matthew Tedford in an response to the newspaper's inquiry.

